And it wasn't just about the difficulties of filming the dangerous cave diving in the narrow, underwater corridors of Tham Luang Lang Non, which were recreated for the film by production designer Molly Hughes, but of telling the stories of all the people who helped make the impossible mission successful. As everyone would quickly come to realise, there were quite a few people worthy of the camera's focus. There were the British divers and the Thai Navy SEALS, of course, but also the parents, the boys and the coach in the cave, the public servants managing the crisis and the thousands of foreign and local volunteers who contributed in big and small ways.