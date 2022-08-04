The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ron Howard takes on Thai cave rescue with Thirteen Lives on Amazon's Prime Video

By Lindsey Bahr
Updated August 4 2022 - 8:48pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may be common etiquette to not spoil the end of a film, but Ron Howard learned years ago on Apollo 13 that knowing the outcome of a story is different from knowing the story itself. And though the 2018 rescue of the Thai boys' soccer team and their coach is considerably fresher in our collective memories, Howard saw in it a similar opportunity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.