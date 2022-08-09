There will come a time for most of us where ageing will mean not being able to do all of the things we once could.
Early on, as we grew up, it often meant no longer being able to eat from the kid's menu at a restaurant.
Later we made the unfortunate discovery that all-nighters are ten times worse in our thirties than they were in our early twenties.
Much later, it can mean missing out on seeing your friends because you don't trust your driving anymore.
As we start new chapters in our lives, we must learn to adapt.
Home care might not offer kid's menus, but it can help you adapt to the challenges that come with the later chapters. It can help you get the most out of life and enjoy your independence again.
Home care can cater to all needs, from low care, such as household chores, to higher care needs, such as recovering from surgery.
It is a great option for anyone over 65, or for any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander over 55, who is missing out on doing the things they love.
It is care that comes directly to your home, or comes with you out into the community, whenever you need it.
Goodwin Aged Care Services is the largest and most respected provider of home care in ACT region.
They have been caring for Canberrans since 1954, which is over 65 years of experience.
Home care with Goodwin means a custom care plan tailored to your needs, that you can change whenever you want. Goodwin carers are local, familiar faces that undergo rigorous background and quality checks, so you can rest assured they have the best people there for you.
Caring for your health is a crucial element when it comes to staying independent.
Goodwin Home Care employs nurses, physiotherapists, podiatrists, massage therapists, dieticians and more.
So, is it time?
If you're starting to notice the challenges that come with ageing, especially if you think you could need care in the coming years, it's best to take action today.
Many of Goodwin's home care services can receive government funding, which can take time to be approved.
The Goodwin team is compassionate, local, and well-trained.
They're respectful and take the time to answer any questions you have. Get in touch today by calling (02) 6175 5650 or email community@goodwin.org.au
As we age our skin changes. It can become drier, which can lead to roughness, scaling, and itchiness. This can develop into eczema.
Before we continue, we should first state that it is important to have your medical practitioner diagnose your eczema before deciding on a management plan.
As for it's likely cause "although the emergence of atopic eczema can be a result of aging, eczema risk can be reduced by avoiding your skin becoming too dry, like sitting directly in front of a heat source for extended periods, which can be difficult to avoid in winter," said Rhonda Warne, owner and pharmacist at Cincotta Discount Chemist, Dickson.
However, Rhonda says there are many ways to help alleviate dry and itchy skin.
"Moisturisers that target dry and eczema prone skin can be used daily as both a treatment and preventative measure. Topical corticosteroids can also be used to help relieve inflammation and redness from flare ups, but are typically only used for short periods of time, reverting to moisturises once the eczema settles."
To find out more about what products you should or shouldn't use to treat atopic eczema visit Cincotta Discount Chemist, Dickson. "Our pharmacists are happy to talk you through your options."
In addition to applying topical products, "taking fewer baths or showers, and using warm water which is less drying than hot water can help," Rhonda said.
"You can also try using a humidifier, an appliance that adds moisture to a room, preventing your skin from becoming too dry."
Additionally, there are other factors beyond dry skin which can increase your risk of eczema.
"Some cases of eczema occurring in older adults can be caused by various over the counter and prescription drugs," Rhonda said.
"Medications treating high blood pressure (hypertension) for example, have been shown to cause an increase in the pervasiveness of eczema in patients.
"If you take blood pressure medication, or take five or more medications, you might consider booking a Medication Management Review at Cincotta Dickson. The review is conducted with one of our friendly pharmacists and takes approximately 45 minutes. In the review, our pharmacist will take you through your medications providing you detailed information on what each of your medication is for, how they should be taken, how they are best stored, and the interactions and affects they can have with other medications and medical conditions."
If you suffer from eczema, either on-going or the occasional flare up, visit Cincotta Discount Chemist at 42 Dickson Place, Dickson, or call 02 6247 7944 to find out more about the ways you can manage your condition.
White teeth shout youth, beauty and health, which is why one in five Australian adults have whitened their teeth in the last 12 months. But other statistics from the Australian Dental Association's 2021 Consumer Survey of 25,000 Aussies show many aren't taking the safest route to get those pearly whites.
Only one in three adults did this safely, under the supervision of a dental professional, either in-chair or take-home. The rest used a kit bought online, used over-the-counter products or used a service from a non-dental professional.
Not going to a dentist can result in several problems for consumers, with ADA members reporting seeing the results of DIY efforts in their surgeries.
A common problem with overseas products bought online is they contain more than the legal limit of 6 per cent hydrogen peroxide. This level of the key ingredient can result in damage to the gums or excessive teeth sensitivity.
Emeritus professor Laurie Walsh, the ADA's teeth whitening expert, said another common mistake was not getting teeth checked first.
"If you don't see a dentist beforehand, you won't know if you have untreated tooth decay, exposed roots, leaking fillings, cracks or issues that can cause pain during bleaching," Professor Walsh said.
"A poor fitting tray means more bleach leaking from the tray and the burning gums and soft tissues of the mouth."
Whitening kits from a supermarket or pharmacy often have too little peroxide, wasting time and money. They may have flavours such as citric acid that softens the tooth enamel.
"A trip to the dentist rather than opting for an over-the-counter product or treatment by a non-dental professional will also leave consumers more informed," Professor Walsh said.
"Your dentist will explain the side effects with tooth whitening that everyone considering this treatment needs to be aware of."
The main side effects include tooth sensitivity, gum irritation and multi-coloured teeth.
Teeth are porous, and the peroxide bleaching agent can make them more sensitive to the cold. Gums can be irritated or slightly ulcerated from the peroxide in the bleaching.
You can get multi-coloured teeth with DIY whitening procedures, where there is no consideration of fillings, veneers or crowns. These materials don't change colour. The only way to rectify this is to replace the fillings, crowns, or other dental fillings, which is time-consuming, invasive and expensive.
Rather than risk irreversible damage, dentists discuss options, advise whether you or your family member is suited for teeth whitening, and supervise the process.
Visit ada.org.au/Find-a-Dentist.
Information courtesy of the Australian Dental Association.
Denise needs to be pain-free - her grandchildren's love lives depend on it.
"All my grandchildren bring along their girlfriends and boyfriends for me to check out," she said. "They're keen for me to give them the tick of approval before they take the relationships any further."
And, have they passed the test?
"There was this one boy my granddaughter brought round who asked me outright if I thought he was suitable. When I said yes, he promptly wanted to call me Gran. I told him I'd be delighted," the 87-year-old said.
With National Pain Week having recently come and gone already (July 25 to 31), let's take a look at how people cope with chronic pain.
According to Chronic Pain Australia, one in five Australians, including adolescents and children, live with chronic pain. This increases to one in every three people over the age of 65.
The prevalence of those living with chronic pain in Australia is expected to increase significantly as the population ages.
Denise, who moved from Phillip Island to one of Uniting AgeWell's independent living retirement villages in Melbourne to be closer to her large family, is enjoying life.
The retired teacher is never happier than sitting out on the lawn with her beloved blind and deaf 17-year-old dog, Gem, chatting to the neighbours as they pass.
She's already supported Happy Hour with the other residents, set up pancake and sausage sizzle get-togethers and is itching to start a bridge club.
To achieve all this, Denise needs to manage her pain levels. She is in constant pain with severe rheumatoid arthritis, which set in after she beat cancer for the second time.
Her joints ache, especially in her hips and her hands, and she has had to give up doing embroidery.
Denise has a home care package through Uniting AgeWell - a not-for-profit senior services provider - and receives physiotherapy and help with housework.
She has also used her package to buy a recliner chair she can easily manoeuvre in and out of to reduce her pain levels.
She also uses an electric throw, heat packs and pain medication to help.
"I've found you've got to act fast when the pain sets in and reduce it there and then. There's no point in waiting for it to build up," she said.
The organisation's allied health manager Clare Irvine said a holistic approach involving medication and health services is best.
"Many older people experience pain in their joints; in their back, knees and hips.
"You need to keep your body moving, and you need to warm up the joints before you start exercising," she said.
Clare advocated heat packs and hydrotherapy, explaining her organisation partners with local pools to offer home care clients this service.
National Skills Week 2022 will be held from August 22 to 28 and is designed to inspire Australians to explore rewarding and worthwhile careers that can be pursued through Vocational Education and Training (VET).
A federal government-supported initiative, this year's National Skills Week will be centred around the theme of 'A Universe of Skills,' encouraging people to go beyond their imagination to discover careers, pathways and opportunities in skills and vocational education they may not know about, have thought about or even ever imagined.
National Skills Week chair Brian Wexham said skills were critical for rebuilding Australia's future economy.
"It is imperative that we educate job seekers, school leavers, parents, mums returning to work, career changers and even the underemployed on where the most in-demand jobs and the jobs of the future are," he said.
The future of jobs will include a vast range of practical and vocational occupations, including health care, aged care and disability care, digital skills and IT, artificial intelligence, aviation technologies, as well as manufacturing.
"The government is injecting billions of dollars into these industries ahead of the forecast job proliferation in these sectors. This will inevitably require resources and programs to provide practical training for job seekers, which initiatives like National Skills Week aim to promote," Mr Wexham said.
"This initiative is designed to achieve real, transformative outcomes for Australian people - to inspire people to undertake active, participative education and training that VET provides resulting in skills that can realise immediate rewards in jobs, success and contribute to building our economy."
To find out how to join local events in your area, visit nationalskillsweek.com.au/events/.