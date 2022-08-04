The wild weather that hit the ACT overnight and is continuing through Thursday may have caused a small fire at the National Convention Centre Canberra.
An electronic sign at the front of the centre on Constitution Avenue malfunctioned in the heavy rain and ignited.
The sign was left blackened.
There had been suggestions earlier that lightning had hit the building.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
