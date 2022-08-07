Warrigal celebrates national Aged Care Employee Day Advertising Feature

Warrigal celebrated the resilience of their staff in light of Aged Care Employee Day on August 7, 2022, highlighting their ongoing commitment to caring for older people even with the various challenges brought on by COVID-19.

Warrigal's 1,750 staff across NSW and the ACT were acknowledged and appreciated with messages of thanks from the CEO and Warrigal management team, beginning with chocolate treats as they began their shifts.



Morning tea events were also held in several Warrigal locations, each celebrating in their own way.

Mark Sewell, Warrigal CEO, explained how important this acknowledgement was.



"Our executive team wanted to take this opportunity to extend our deepest appreciation to every Warrigal employee for their unwavering effort especially through these difficult times," Mr Sewell said.

"We see first-hand just how much of an impact our aged care heroes make to the lives of older people in their community, and it's something that should be celebrated every day. Their commitment and genuine care for the older people we support at Warrigal does not go unnoticed."

Warrigal employee Shandell Renshaw recently transitioned from an administration-based research officer role, to a position providing direct care to older people as a care service employee.



Despite numerous challenges throughout the pandemic, Shandell says that her time in her new role has been extremely rewarding.



"I still get excited to come to work, and particularly enjoy seeing the residents and checking in on their social and emotional well-being, which is just as important as the physical care provided," Shandell said.



"I am constantly inspired by the residents that I work with, as well as the care staff's team spirit, resilience and compassion."

Of her team, Shandell says "the Warrigal team is so supportive and caring, and we all work hard to uphold Warrigal's core values. It's great to be a part of one big team with a common goal: providing services to older people so that they may live their best lives."

Warrigal are now recruiting care workers to join their team, and to uphold the Warrigal values just as Shandell does.



For more information on joining the Warrigal team, visit warrigal.com.au to learn about their latest opportunities.