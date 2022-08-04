The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the ACT has hit 100 since the pandemic began.
Three more people have died - a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s - with COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday, ACT Health reports.
There were 641 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, dropping the seven-day rolling average from 792 to 740.
Canberra hospitals were caring for 147 patients with COVID-19, including four people in intensive care and one on ventilation. The number of hospitalisations has increased by four since the previous day.
The territory's pandemic case tally is now 193,557.
The ACT has 4200 known active cases of coronavirus, about 250 fewer than the day before. Of the new cases, 311 were reported through PCR tests and 330 as a result of rapid tests.
Two schools in the ACT have sent some cohorts into remote learning due to high levels of staff absences. Ainslie School and Latham Primary School have sent years 3, 4, 5 and 6 to learn at home today. All ACT public school and Catholic systemic school students will have a pupil free day on Friday as a staff planning day.
During the week ending Sunday July 31, 551 cases of COVID-19 were reported to 67 ACT public schools.
Double vaccinated people aged over five make up 77.8 per cent of the ACT population.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who are triple-vaxxed rose to 77.5 per cent.
The percentage of people over 50 in the ACT who have received their fourth dose has hit 48.5 per cent.
NSW has recorded 14,387 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday. The state reported 33 deaths with more than 2200 people in hospital and 60 in the ICU.
Victoria has reported nine deaths and 8785 new infections. There were 723 people in hospital, 37 of those in intensive care to 8pm Wednesday.
Nationwide, there have been almost 34,500 new COVID-19 cases recorded for Wednesday.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
