Cyclists and pedestrians are people, not 'road user pests'

By Letters to the Editor
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:39pm, first published 7:30pm
Cyclists and pedestrians should not be dismissed as "road user pests" by entitled motorists. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Brendan Cox of Narrabundah writes to complain about "road user pests", otherwise known as "people" (Letters, August 1).

Local News

