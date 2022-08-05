The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Analysis

Independent RBA review may be obscured by ongoing political political point scoring

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
August 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An independent review into the Reserve Bank of Australia is at risk of becoming a political football to point blame for the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.