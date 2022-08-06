The Canberra Times
Ask Fuzzy: Does a platypus have a stomach?

By Melody Serena
August 6 2022 - 7:30pm
Platypus are born with teeth but shed them soon after they start eating solid food. Picture: Shutterstock

We sometimes hear that a platypus doesn't have a stomach. This statement presumably is based on a study published in 2008 about the genes controlling platypus digestion. The study's findings were summarised as signifying that "the platypus lacks a functional stomach".

