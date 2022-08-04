The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Billy Pollard's dream now reality after late-night Wallabies call-up

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emerging Brumbies hooker Billy Pollard has been called into the Wallabies squad. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

If Billy Pollard had spent his life dreaming of a Wallabies call-up, he could be forgiven for thinking the phone calls he received late on Wednesday night were just a dream.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.