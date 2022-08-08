Everytime I mention the idea of a long business lunch, the young things in the office look at me like I'm the ancient dinosaur I am. I regale them with tales of the days of yore when journalists from the office would abscond to restaurants such as Portia's in Kingston, or The Lobby, if it was a particularly important lunch, and not be seen again until minutes before deadline. And still file on time as the press started to rumble.