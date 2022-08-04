The Canberra Writers Festival starts next week, with the opening night dinner on Wednesday a conversation and specially-curated dinner at the National Museum with Jane and Jimmy Barnes.
The dinner was inspired by the couple's best-selling book Where the River Bends, named after Riverbend, their property in the Southern Highlands.
Bookings for the opening night event and the full festival program are at canberrawritersfestival.com.au.
Everyone from Richard Glover to Liane Moriarty is coming to town.
The Canberra Writers Festival runs from August 10 to 14.
