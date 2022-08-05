Wanniassa couple Connie and Ian Warburton are well-known for each year turning their Osmand Street home into an amazing Halloween attraction.
It will be back in October, but the dynamic duo are first up to something else very special.
In a few weeks they will be taking to the skies in their 1974 Piper Cherokee 140 to take part in the 11th Outback Air Race, raising funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The event is a time trial that allows teams to be competitive irrespective of the size or speed of their aircraft. More than 40 aircraft will take part in the event across eight stages, covering close to 4000km, from Coffs Harbour to Darwin, covering some of the most isolated terrain in Australia.
"We like to think of ways that we can contribute back to society, I guess," Connie said.
"And we saw an article about the RFDS's funding model being largely unchanged since 2006, so they're still maintaining services across outback Australia with essentially the same money they had in 2006.
"The Outback Air Race is one of their primary fundraisers. I've never seen that part of the country. So, we thought, 'Why not? Let's just give it a go'."
As the Wacky Warbos, they are a formidable team, easygoing but with potentially race-winning skills on their side.
Ian has been a member of the Royal Australian Air Force for 53 years, piloting jets and every other kind of aircraft. Connie works in IT for Defence. And she is crafty, crocheting their team mascot, a Muttley dog renamed Wacky.
Flying the small plane, which has been fitted with new avionics, is a joy for Ian.
"It's a daggy bloody thing but I love it," he said.
"It's the Family Truckster," Connie said, with a laugh. "We're not the fastest plane in the race but it's a navigational time trial, so it's all about how well you navigate and timing your arrival at different points. You don't have to be the fastest, you just have to be the most accurate.
"You start the day with a number of points and then you're passing over defined coordinates and you lose points for every second that you're late and every metre that you deviate from the coordinated point. Our best run was right on both. But we're consistently within two or three seconds and about six metres of your target."
Ian said: "I think we could be competitive."
The entire race hopes to raise $500,000 to outfit RFDS aircraft with essential medical equipment to treat sick and injured patients across Australia. The Warburtons were standing 12th on the national fundraising table on Friday, their tally at more than $11,000 and rising.
And, don't despair, they have left plenty of time to return to Canberra and get their Halloween display together, with a huge and top-secret installation planned.
"Our whole street is going to get behind us for Halloween this year and that will be awesome," she said.
"There's about seven houses that are going to decorate this year. We're finally rubbing off on them. It's been my life dream."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
