The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Outback Air Race: Wanniassa's couple Ian and Connie Warburton take flight for Royal Flying Doctor Service

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connie and Ian Warburton with their 1974 Piper Cherokee in the hangar at the Canberra airport. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Wanniassa couple Connie and Ian Warburton are well-known for each year turning their Osmand Street home into an amazing Halloween attraction.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.