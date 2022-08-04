The Canberra Times
Bipartisan consensus needed on climate change

By The Canberra Times
Updated August 4 2022 - 8:05pm, first published 7:30pm
Liberal MP Bridget Archer. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

It is extremely disappointing that, less than a year after the Coalition took the historic step of committing Australia to zero net carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, and 75 days after Australians couldn't have made it clearer they wanted strong action on climate change, only one courageous Coalition MP could bring herself to vote for the ALP's 43 per cent 2030 emissions reductions target.

