The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Strathnairn house breaks suburb price record with $1.65 million sale

By Sara Garrity
August 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
32 Fairbrother Street, Strathnairn

A four-bedroom house in Strathnairn has broken the suburb price record by selling for $1.65 million prior to auction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.