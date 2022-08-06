Did you know while you're blissfully in the land of nod, your skin is working hard to restore itself, rebuilding collagen and repairing damage caused by sun and environmental factors?
Here's some new products worth trying to help amplify the process.
In Your Dreams, $20, frankbody.com/au.
A 2-in-1 scrub and soak, packed with soothing magnesium and gently exfoliating epsom salts to relieve sore muscles and smooth dry skin. The first step in your bedtime routine, it has a relaxing blend of lavender oil and chamomile to help reduce cortisol levels and melt away tension.
Pillow Glow Sleep Mask, $45, nuskin.com.au.
When you sleep, the blood flow to your skin and face increases, and this is generally how your skin repairs naturally. This sleeping mask provides immediate hydration, so skin looks brighter and healthier the next morning.
Sleep Pillow Mist, $30, thebodyshop.com.
Formulated with lavender essential oil, which is clinically proven by the European Sleep Centre to help you have a better night's sleep. Teaching your body to unwind after a big day can be a challenge, so calming scents such as lavender are helpful.
Marine Collagen Firming Night Cream, $89.95, vanessamegan.com.
This luxurious night cream firms, strengthens and smooths the skin while you sleep. Australian Banksia provides unique and powerful anti-aging benefits to plump fine lines, support collagen production and increase elasticity, while Tasmanian kelp helps skin retain moisture and softens while it hydrates.
JOICO Defy Damage Sleepover Treatment, $31.95, ozhairandbeauty.com.
Why not also treat your locks! This bedtime bond strengthener nourishes hair while you sleep, with a no-rinse treatment that delivers softer, shinier, visibly healthier-looking hair in the morning.
