Chalmers flags multinational tax crackdown

By Andrew Brown
Updated August 4 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:17am
Jim Chalmers says the government plans to take meaningful action on multinational tax avoidance. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is set to hand down within days a discussion paper on how the new government will crack down on tax avoidance by multinational companies.

