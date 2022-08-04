The biggest emerging similarity between the two referenda is the constant demand by the media and some opponents for greater detail before the referendum vote is taken. More information always sounds like a benign and innocuous request, but as republicans found it can be as dangerous as quicksand. It explained the preference of many republicans for a prior plebiscite, rather than a referendum, to set the broad direction first. Not only does more detail quickly produce division between supporters, but it also alienates and confuses some people. Community ignorance about such matters is widespread. Constitutional provisions make for dry discussion, quite the opposite of the popular momentum needed for constitutional change to be successful. "If you don't know, vote NO" was a powerful campaign weapon in 1999.