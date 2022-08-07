The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Nationals deputy leader Perin Davey throws support behind territory rights in Senate vote

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
August 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another Coalition senator has declared support for territory rights, in a boost for the campaign to overturn the 25-year-old ban on the ACT and Northern Territory legislating on voluntary assisted dying.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.