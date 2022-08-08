A hidden gem out at Kippax which came highly recommended. Not too many places are doing daily yum cha, or have it as a takeaway option. Imagine setting up your own little banquet in the comfort of your own home! But there's something rather quaint about this little restaurant and the menu is a cracker. They have steamed chicken feet and beef tendon, alongside plenty of buns and dim sims. One regular tells me the duck dishes are to die for, particularly the Hong Kong roast duck.