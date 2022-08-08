Steamed chicken feet anyone? Yum cha is a long-held tradition in Chinese culture, it literally means "drink tea" but it's only in the past 200 years that the tea has been accompanied by a vast range of snacks such as dumplings and dim sum.
There's a strong yum cha tradition in Canberra too, from Dickson's Woolley St to the city, from our large clubs to suburban favourites.
What makes a good yum cha? We asked Rockie Cheung, the manager of Ginseng restaurant at the Hellenic Club in Woden, where they serve about 500 guests over the weekend, what you should look for.
"I believe a good yum cha experience is a combination of quick efficient service, providing a range of traditional Chinese tea and fresh food with traditional flavours and plenty of it," he says.
"Most importantly it should be a place where you can bring together family and friends and share all the dumplings on offer."
It also helps to talk to the staff to see what's on offer on the day.
"We have a quick and efficient service which is reliable and professional," Cheung says.
"The majority of our guests are from diverse backgrounds, we have staff with capabilities to communicate in multiple languages which I believe is a valuable asset as this makes our guest experience more enjoyable."
Tea is crucial. At Ginseng there are more than 10 different blends of tea on offer.
"Some of the favourites are jasmine, pouer, chrysanthemum, chrysanthemum/pouer blend, oolong, siu-mei and tik koon yum. Our hosts would be able to recommend which tea would suit your taste buds."
It's the best way to catch up with family and friends, he says. "It is a great tradition."
Here's some tips for getting the most out of your yum cha.
Mix it up
Sure, everyone loves steamed dumplings, but mix it up. Try something new. Don't stick to fried food. Choose those steamed chicken feet. And always finish on something sweet.
Third wheel
Yum cha is best enjoyed in a group but the ideal number is a multiple of three as many serves, for some reason, some as triplets.
Get there early
If you can, choose the earliest sitting when the trolleys are full. Good restaurants should be replenishing during service but keep an eye on availability.
Your call
Unless you're that person who thrives on being in control, it's always handy to have someone at the table who knows what they're doing and can make sure the menu is well balanced.
Drink me
Yum cha literally means "drink tea", so don't scrimp on the beverages. Everyone offers tea. The subtle notes of tea complement rather than detract from the flavours of the food. To signal you'd like a refill, flip the teapot lid so it sits ajar. Don't forget to knock on the table to say thanks to the tea pourer.
Kick off the weekend early with Friday yum cha at the Canberra Casino's in-house restaurant Natural Nine. The menu is wide-ranging, with plenty of classics alongside some modern twists. Think truffle beef bao, scallop and prawn dumplings, lemon pepper chicken wings and breaded crab claws. The jasmine tea creme brulee is the perfect finish. And if you have to go back to work, there's a fun mocktail list too.
We just love the idea that one of Canberra's best yum cha's is at the club with a proud Greek heritage. There's two sessions on a weekend and they're always packed. The trolleys are full and come around regularly, full of delicious steamed and fried treats. The deep-fried seafood dumplings with mayonnaise are popular, so too the scallop and prawn dumplings. A great range of sweet treats, from rainbow jelly to sesame red bean balls and steamed custard buns.
A hidden gem out at Kippax which came highly recommended. Not too many places are doing daily yum cha, or have it as a takeaway option. Imagine setting up your own little banquet in the comfort of your own home! But there's something rather quaint about this little restaurant and the menu is a cracker. They have steamed chicken feet and beef tendon, alongside plenty of buns and dim sims. One regular tells me the duck dishes are to die for, particularly the Hong Kong roast duck.
Old school Chinese in the heart of the city, and it's family owned and operated. While the menu is full of favourites such as steamed dumplings and sticky rice, we found some wild ones. Think spicy pork tripe, pickle chilli chicken feet and jelly fish and pork trotter. The dishes are served on the classic trolleys by extra friendly staff, and it's all super efficient and consistently good. There's always a good crowd, with big tables. Get in early on the weekends or do a sneaky midweek yum cha instead. An authentic experience.
Yum Cha in a food truck? What's not to love? You'll have to keep an eye out on their socials to see when they're back in Canberra but they often pull up at the Handmade Markets. They've been cruising around Goulburn, Tumut and Tumbarumba of late so perhaps a detour to the capital is on the cards. It's a short but sweet little menu, with a range of steamed dumplings, vegetarian spring rolls and pork and vegetarian buns. You can hire them for parties so that's always an option too.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
