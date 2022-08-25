Times Past: August 26, 1977

The front page was completely dominated on this day in 1977 by the government's approval of uranium mining and export.
As protests took place outside, inside Parliament House the prime minister, Malcolm Fraser, said the export of the nuclear fuel could go ahead, with certain safeguards in place - including deciding who could buy Aussie uranium.
Mr Fraser also ruled out storing other countries' nuclear waste.
The long-expected announcement gave the go-ahead for the Ranger Mine south of Darwin, which was due to open four years later.
The Labor opposition, led by deputy leader Tom Uren, warned "a future Labor government will not permit the mining, processing or export of uranium under agreements which are contrary to ALP policy".
Opposition minerals energy spokesman Paul Keating described the decision as "a triumph of greed over reason".
Prime minister Malcolm Fraser said, among the reasons for the decision, was the imperative to supply essential sources of energy to an energy-deficient world.
The government had taken its decision "with a deep sense of international responsibility," he said.
