She's created history in Birmingham and now Canberra mountain biking talent Zoe Cuthbert has her sights set on taking down the world.
The 21-year-old became the first Australian to win a mountain bike silver medal at the Commonwealth Games when she finished second behind English star Evie Richards early Thursday morning.
Cuthbert will have little time to rest, with the World Championships just three weeks away.
While the Commonwealth Games was an open-aged event, the emerging talent will contest the Under 23 category at the competition in Les Gets, France.
Cuthbert has thrived on the World Cup circuit this season, registering numerous top-10 finishes and her father Paul believes she will take plenty of confidence out of the impressive result in Birmingham.
"We thought a medal at the Commonwealth Games was a possibility, but it was certainly no sure thing," Paul said.
"We definitely didn't think she'd get silver. We thought if she was going to get a medal it was bronze, so she exceeded our expectations.
"The World Championships will be a different challenge. With mountain biking being what it is, there's a lot of competition in the European scene.
"She's been going well at the World Cups, she has three top 10s, which is an exceptional result and also reflective of the fact there's so much more competition.
"I don't know how she'll go in the World Championships but at this point, she's already achieved so much."
Cuthbert produced a brave effort to ride into the silver medal position, reeling in South African Candice Lill and Scot Isla Short throughout the latter stages of the race.
It was a performance that left her parents, former elite athletes themselves, watching on in awe.
Cuthbert herself was almost speechless following the race, the silver medal an unexpected bonus from the biggest event of her burgeoning career.
"There were times when I doubted if I could go, but the last two laps, I just felt so strong. I put it down and I was able to put a gap on them," she told AAP.
"Absolutely amazing. It's unbelievable."
The event acted as a changing of the guard for Australian, and Canberran, mountain biking, with Dan McConnell finishing seventh at his third and final Commonwealth Games.
The ACT talent won bronze back in 2014, however struggled to keep pace with the New Zealand duo of Sam Gaze and Ben Olive on Wednesday night.
Bec McConnell was also absent, prioritising the World Cup series.
Dan arrived in Birmingham with high hopes and was disappointed with the way the race played out.
"Obviously I'm pretty disappointed not to come away with a medal today, that was the goal," McConnell told AAP.
"It was a big focus of mine for the last 12 months. It didn't pan out today, but not much I can do about it."
Cuthbert has been riding bikes since a young age, Paul, an ultra marathon runner, and mother Tara, an elite rock climber, fostering a love of the outdoors.
The athlete developed a particular fondness for bikepacking, riding around and camping with her bike.
She first started racing at Canberra Off-Road Cyclists as a six-year-old, and the family went on numerous camping and hiking holidays.
It was at this age Cuthbert decided she would represent her country, declaring she would eventually compete at the Olympics.
If Thursday morning is anything to go by, the Canberra talent will be in the hunt for a medal in Paris.
Paul is confident Zoe's best is still to come and he knows his daughter will use the Commonwealth Games result as a launching pad for the 2024 Olympics.
"Zoe has a list of lifetime goals," Paul said. "The Commonwealth Games was one, the Olympics is the next one.
"She's got a decade of racing in front of her. Bec McConnell was ranked world No.1 until her last World Cup race, she's almost 10 years older than Zoe.
"With this sport that's when you get to your best. Whether or not Zoe continues with it is up to her, but she has so much potential if she chooses to stick with it."
