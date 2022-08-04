The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brumbies centre Len Ikitau to feature in new-look Wallabies backline

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 4 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies centre Len Ikitau will line up in a new-look Wallabies backline on Sunday morning. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Brumbies star Len Ikitau has returned to the starting side as part of a new-look Wallabies backline for Sunday morning's clash with Argentina.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.