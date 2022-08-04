Brumbies centre Len Ikitau to feature in new-look Wallabies backline

Brumbies star Len Ikitau has returned to the starting side as part of a new-look Wallabies backline for Sunday morning's clash with Argentina.
The 23-year-old will line up at outside centre, with Quade Cooper taking the reins at flyhalf. With Samu Kerevi absent, Hunter Paisami will start at inside centre for the first match of the Rugby Championship.
Tom Wright has been rewarded for his impressive England Test series with a shift to fullback, with Marika Koroibete and Jordan Petaia starting on the wing. Brumbies halfback Nic White retains the No.9 jumper.
Noah Lolesio, who stepped into the No.10 jumper when Cooper went down with a calf injury prior to the England series, has dropped out of the side after Wallabies coach Dave Rennie opted for a 6-2 bench split.
Waratahs halfback Jake Gordon and utility Reece Hodge were the two reserve backs selected.
Hooker Dave Porecki's absence has allowed for an all-Brumbies front row of James Slipper, Folau Fainga'a and Allan Alaalatoa to pack down together.
Darcy Swain returns from suspension determined to make an instant impact and will partner with Matt Philip at lock.
Waratahs forward Jed Holloway is set for a long-awaited Test debut at breakaway, with Michael Hooper and Rob Valetini rounding out the pack.
Prop Matt Gibbon is also set for a maiden Wallabies cap after being named on the bench.
With the Wallabies determined to start their Rugby Championship in winning fashion, Rennie said the squad is ready for a physical encounter with the Pumas.
"We've had a strong week of preparation over here in Argentina and we are highly motivated to put on a performance that makes our supporters proud back home in Australia," Rennie said.
"It's an extremely special occasion for Jed, Matt and their families and it's up to the rest of us to make sure it's a positive memory on their Test debuts.
"Argentina will be full of confidence after their home series win over Scotland and we know we'll need to be at our best to get a good result on Saturday afternoon."
1. James Slipper (117 Tests)
2. Folau Fainga'a (28 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (55 Tests)
4. Darcy Swain (11 Tests)
5. Matt Philip (23 Tests)
6. Jed Holloway*
7. Michael Hooper (c) (121 Tests)
8. Rob Valetini (21 Tests)
9. Nic White (50 Tests)
10. Quade Cooper (75 Tests)
11. Marika Koroibete (45 Tests)
12. Hunter Paisami (17 Tests)
13. Len Ikitau (15 Tests)
14. Jordan Petaia (18 Tests)
15. Tom Wright (12 Tests)
Replacements
16. Lachlan Lonergan (4 Tests)
17. Matt Gibbon*
18. Taniela Tupou (40 Tests)
19. Nick Frost (2 Tests)
20. Rob Leota (9 Tests)
21. Pete Samu (22 Tests)
22. Jake Gordon (12 Tests)
23. Reece Hodge (55 Tests)
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
