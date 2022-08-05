First, accepting such enormous sums of cash gives rise to a perception (however misleading) that inappropriate influence is being sought by the donor. It risks creating an appearance (again, however misleading) that the recipient of the bags of cash is indebted to the donor. This is something that senior government figures would usually try to avoid. In Australia, for example, gifts to ministers or government staff must usually be declared and surrendered. No constitutional or government figure should ever be put in a position where the receipt of a gift creates the perception of influence. The fact that our next king gave the bags of cash to his charity rather than to himself does not change this materially, especially given how closely and publicly associated with his charities the prince has been.