The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

As a society, we need to strive for fewer abortions

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government will provide free abortions from early next year. Picture: Shutterstock

The ACT government's budget announcement about free abortions being made available from early next year had a touch of the Oprah Winfreys about it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.