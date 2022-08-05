As a society, we need to strive for fewer abortions

To be honest, I was shocked that in the ACT we offer abortions up to 16 weeks. Four months! A fetus by then looks like a baby. Can yawn. Suck its thumb. Surely four months is only for pregnancies that threaten the life of a woman or when the fetus has no chance of survival? And can we look again at the actual reasons women seek out an abortion because it's usually not because of rape. Studies in Australia and the United States say rape is the reason for about 1 per cent of abortions.