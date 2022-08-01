The Canberra Times

Prostate cancer claims 10 lives each day

By Tracie Sanim
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:06am, first published August 1 2022 - 1:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALARMING NUMBERS: More than 24,000 Australian men are expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer throughout 2022. Photo: Shutterstock, inset supplied

Today, 10 fathers, brothers and sons across Australia will each be lost to their family and friends due to prostate cancer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.