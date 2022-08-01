Today, 10 fathers, brothers and sons across Australia will each be lost to their family and friends due to prostate cancer.
Tomorrow, and every day thereafter, 10 men will lose their lives to our nation's most common cancer.
With more than 24,000 Australian men expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer throughout 2022 - a 34 per cent increase on 2021 - experts are urging men with a family history of the disease to begin testing from 40 years of age.
September is International Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia is asking Australia to get involved in helping create awareness and also raise funds to assist in the fight against prostate cancer.
Famous landmarks such as Storey Bridge, Victoria Bridge and Brisbane City Hall will be lighting up blue around the nation this September to help shine a light on the disease.
"We are shining the light because, at its earliest stages, prostate cancer often has no symptoms," Prostate Foundation of Australia CEO Anne Savage said.
According to Anne, PSA testing for prostate cancer fell by 60 per cent during the first wave of COVID lockdowns.
The lack of symptoms and deferred testing means the disease may progress, affecting survival rates.
"This creates cause for concern about the potential for late diagnosis of the disease," Anne said.
"As the cancer grows, symptoms begin to emerge. Symptoms may include difficulty or pain when urinating or ejaculating, pain in the hips, thighs, or lower back, and blood in your urine or semen.
"While testing levels have begun to return to more normal levels with the easing of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, we still have grave concerns that many Australian men have missed vital cancer checks.
"Only 36 per cent of prostate cancers are diagnosed at stage one when it can be more effectively treated, whereas 15 per cent of prostate cancers are still detected at a late stage where survival rates are more limited.
"Detecting prostate cancer before it spreads beyond the prostate is key to survival," she said.
All men over 50 (with no family history) should begin proactive testing.
Phone the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia on 1800 22 00 99 to speak with a Prostate Cancer Specialist Nurse or speak with a family doctor about taking precautionary steps to prevent late diagnosis.
