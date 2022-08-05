The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT government should not be trusted with Lake Burley Griffin

By Letters to the Editor
August 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Burley Griffin contains a high level of nutrients because Canberra's streets are not cleaned often enough. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

I write in reference to the article "State of lakes and water report reveals mismanagement" (canberratimes.com.au, August 4).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.