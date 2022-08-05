Number of Canberrans with COVID keeps dropping

The number of known active cases of COVID in the ACT has fallen for the eighth day in a row.
On Friday's figures, there were 4176 people with the illness in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm Thursday. That means the number who were ill has dropped every day since July 29, when there were 5590 active cases.
In the same period, there were 705 new cases recorded (433 detected through PCR tests and 272 though rapid tests).
Nobody had died but 141 people were in hospital, two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
The total number of cases since the pandemic started in March, 2020 is 194,215.
Other figures also show that COVID is declining. A good measure is the average number of new cases over seven days. On the latest figures for the past week, the average was 697 new cases a day. That's a steady fall from July 25 when it was over a thousand (1004).
All told, five people with COVID have died in the past week. One of the fatalities was in his 70s while the other four were in their 80s and 90s. Three were men and two were women.
The broad picture is that the number of active cases each day is falling, even though on some days there are more new cases than on the day before - but that's because more people are recovering from COVID than getting ill with it.
Last week, known active cases stayed stubbornly above 5000.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
