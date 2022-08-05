Passionate river protector Deb Kellock has been named the ACT 's top landcarer.
She will represent the ACT at the 2022 National Landcare Awards in Sydney on August 24.
Deb has worked across the Landcare and Waterwatch space for more than 20 years and always gone the extra mile for the land and rivers she cares so deeply about.
In 2001, she became a volunteer with Parkcarers of Southern Murrumbidgee, putting in around 1000 hours of her time, cutting and spraying weeds, controlling erosion and planting native species.
She has also served as the Waterwatch Coordinator with Molonglo Catchment Group for more than six years.
