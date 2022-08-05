The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Cinnabar among restaurants uncertain about all-electric kitchens

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated August 5 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cinnabar head chef Hoo Chin, pictured with manager Tito Majumdar, uses wok hei to impart a distinctive flavour to some of the restaurant's dishes. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Stir-fries, steaks and seafood have traditionally been synonymous with cooking on an open flame, but chefs at places like Cinnabar could soon be learning new methods for their cuisines.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.