Stir-fries, steaks and seafood have traditionally been synonymous with cooking on an open flame, but chefs at places like Cinnabar could soon be learning new methods for their cuisines.
The Kingston foreshore restaurant uses gas burners for its Asian menu, however, a plan to have all ACT businesses and homes off gas by 2045 would mean a major refit for the kitchen.
Manager Tito Majumdar said while steamers, ovens, and pressure cookers can all be electric, until he's seen an all-electric kitchen, he's not sure how it'll work.
"Small scale places and breakfast places I know can work with induction cooking, but for this style commercial cooking, I think we need flames," Mr Majumdar said.
New connections to gas mains will be banned in the ACT from next year. Connected homes and businesses will be encouraged to abolish gas over the next 20 years.
Businesses can apply for a 50 per cent rebate on sustainable water and energy systems up to $5000, plus personal plans for transitioning.
Helen Oakey, Executive Director, Conservation Council ACT Region, said there are strong cultural attachments to using gas cooktops, particularly with certain cuisines.
The Conservation Council has been working on ways to encourage induction stoves, starting with a soon-to-launched, myth-busting social media campaign.
The next step will be to take induction stoves to community events, providing cooking demonstrations and allowing people to give them a try.
Ms Oakey said "chef culture" had spread from televisions to home kitchens, with people now believing gas flames meant good cooking.
She said most people who tried induction cooktops swear they'd never go back, with easy cleanup, safety and cleaner air the major draw cards.
Ms Oakey said commercial restaurants around the world were already cooking on induction and reporting workplace improvements.
"If you can imagine working in a kitchen with a whole load of gas burners going full bore and the heat and intensity that generates, plus the safety issues and the fumes," she said.
"When you replace them with an array of induction cooktops, they're not emitting the same noxious fumes."
Melted in Fyshwick has transitioned off gas and Alcove bar in Braddon chose induction cooking from the start.
The owner of Daana restaurant, chef Sanjay Kumar, also uses induction for his Indian cooking classes.
Pho Phu Quoc business owner Sue Le said gas might be expensive, but stir-frying meat without it would be impossible.
"How do they think we're going to cook?" she asked.
Ms Oakey said the ACT government had set out a very long-term transition plan and new technologies would be developed to meet increased demand.
She said aside from the cooking and health benefits, the real win for businesses was the opportunity to disconnect from the gas network and move to clean, renewable electricity.
"When we get down to it, that's what this is all about," Ms Oakey said.
"The reason for this policy is to try and get gas emissions out of the emissions profile for the ACT, because we know, ultimately, that we need to stop using fossil fuels."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
