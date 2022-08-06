A Queanbeyan home built out of 19 shipping containers is expected to fetch upwards of $1 million when it goes to auction this month.
The sellers, who built the home in 2020, sourced new shipping containers from a local supplier for the build at 30 Carver Street, Googong.
Advertisement
The placement and size of the rooms was dictated by the containers. The living room, for example, is three containers joined together with the internal walls removed.
But they managed to fit a large family home on the 481-square-metre block.
Set over two storeys, the house includes five bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas and a home theatre.
The industrial-style design was no easy feat, according to Nathan Beer of architecture practice Nathan Beer and Associates who designed the original plans.
"Googong has fairly stringent design criteria as far as facades and materials go ... so we did have to design something that was meeting all of that criteria in order to achieve the development application approval first," he said.
The cost of the build came in at about $400,000, which Mr Beer said was comparable to a regular build.
However, there are added challenges when building container homes such as additional waterproofing measures and working with containers of varying sizes.
Finding a certifier and securing finance can also present challenges, Mr Beer said, however the Googong project was proof that it could be done.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
For those wondering whether living in a shipping container is harsh during winter, selling agent Jason Roses of Verv Property had some reassurance.
"No, they've got insulation between the walls and in the ceilings," he said.
"It's a very practical design. So whilst there's some uniqueness in the fact that it's been built out of shipping containers, it still very much feels and flows like a modern-day home."
Advertisement
He said it was a "big decision" for the owners to list the home for sale, but a rural lifestyle change was on the cards.
"[The property] took a lot of time and thought and they really built this for their family. So, you know, it's something they've been quite proud of," Mr Roses said.
"The only reason they're deciding to move on is [due to] a bit of a rural move for them."
The property is set to go to auction on August 20.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.