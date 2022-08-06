The Canberra Times
Shipping container house at 30 Carver Street, Googong listed for sale by auction with Verv Property

Brittney Levinson
Brittney Levinson
August 6 2022 - 7:30pm
A Queanbeyan home built out of 19 shipping containers is expected to fetch upwards of $1 million when it goes to auction this month.

