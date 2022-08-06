The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Inside the Australian National University School of Music's historical instrument collection with centuries-old pianos

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
August 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When a pianist sits down to play Mozart, how different does it sound to the original rendition?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.