Anxious to impress, Cressida quotes Benjamin on the way a translator is "always standing on the edge of the forest of language" seeking the most effective point of entry. Max, whose work has undergone much translation, is charmed by the serendipity of the thought, since he had once sent a copy of the Benjamin quote to one of his translators. "Instructions of a kind," he says, "though I suspect she was more interested in my overuse of the Oxford comma."