By now, the Nazi air force had near total dominance of the skies and hammered every convoy, most of them very small, seeking to resupply the Australians at Tobruk. Perhaps Carlton's accounts of the fearful bombing of the ships may become repetitious for some readers. But it is the certainty of trouble that begins to awe the reader. To suffer such horror once would be awful, but voyage after voyage after voyage. The courage of every sailor and officer on the spud run is simply stupendous.