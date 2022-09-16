The Week: A History of the Unnatural Rhythms That Made Us Who We Are by David M. Henkin. Yale University Press. 288pp. $41.95.
That was the week that was, It's over, let it go," were the opening words of the 1960s British satirical TV program TW3. David Henkin, Professor of American history at the University of California, Berkeley doesn't let the week go, taking us back to the origins of the week and the rhythms that it has imposed on our lives in The Week: A History of the Unnatural Rhythms that Made Us Who We Are.
Henkin says "no Christian, Muslim, or Jew who's attached to the idea that you can count seven-day weeks all the way back to creation is going to think that you can just move it around".
For the Jews, the biblical account of the Creation, is one in which God laboured for six days and rested on the seventh.
The seven-day week stems from the calendar of the Babylonians, which in turn is based on an earlier Sumerian calendar.
The Romans had a month divided into variants of the week but Emperor Constantine in 321 CE established the seven-day week in the Roman calendar with Sunday as the first day of the week.
The zealots of the French Revolution, tried to make the week increase to 10 days, the 'décade', but this attempt failed, as did the Russian attempt to remove the weekend in 1929 by the Russian revolutionary government.
Henkin, who calls the week "an artificial construction of the modern world", documents that the weekly rhythm of society was reaffirmed through the growing global commercialisation of the first half of the nineteenth century.
Diaries and appointment books, pioneered by Letts of London, became a physical symbol of the week.
But what has happened to the working week given the impact of 24/7 online operations, blurring the distinction between workdays and the weekend for business and entertainment. COVID, with large number of people working from home, has also impacted the traditional weekly work schedule.
Henkin has commented, "When I began this project, I had the sense that maybe I was documenting the modern experience of the week just as it was about to unravel. But by the end of it, I was less sure about the unraveling.
"I do think there's been some attenuation of the week's power. What happened earlier in the pandemic is a great example: People were disoriented because they didn't know what day of the week it was, and that experience was a telling symbol of the unmooring of time".
The Beatles may have wished for eight days a week in their classic song but seven days a week seems likely to remain.
Even if days increasingly morph together and the physical place of work becomes uncoupled.
