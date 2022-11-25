Amongst Our Weapons is the ninth novel in Ben Aaronovitch's bestselling series, "Rivers of London", which is now being adapted for television. Aaronovitch's books have been translated into 14 languages and sold more than five million copies worldwide.
Aaronovitch has said, "'Rivers of London' was never conceived as a series with a beginning, a middle and an end. Instead I was aiming much more at the classic detective mode as seen in Ed McBain's 87th Precinct series, Ian Rankin's Rebus books or, more classically, Agatha Christie's Poirot.
"But unless you reset your detective after every mystery there is going to be character and setting change and growth with each instalment . . . things have moved on since PC Peter Grant tried to take a witness statement from a ghost one cold January night in Covent Garden."
The series, part urban fantasy, part police procedural, features mixed race DC Peter Grant, working in the Folly, a London police unit working on supernatural crimes.
Amongst Our Weapons, which has already topped the London Times bestseller list, begins with a mysterious death, accompanied by a lightning flash, in the London Silver Vaults.
The victim has a hole in his chest where his heart should have been.
The ability of Peter and his colleagues, Sahra Guleed, and DCI Thomas Nightingale, to solve the murder involving a ring with mystical or alchemical symbols is hampered by the witnesses losing their memory.
Peter's wellbeing is also impacted by the fact that Peter's wife Beverly, a river goddess in her own right, is about to give birth to twins.
When a second murder victim turns up, Peter finds a ring link back to a small religious group at Manchester University in the 1990s that is under threat from, what Peter terms, "the Angel of Death".
It soon becomes clear that the magical powers of the Folly in general, and Peter in particular, are going to find it difficult to comprehend, and thus confront, the deadly magic of the angel.
As usual, Aaronovitch provides supernatural historical background relevant to the plot line.
Apart from the regular insights into the history of London, Aaronovitch provides links to occult societies in World War II, as well as Cromwell's England and the Spanish with the familiar Monty Python cross reference. Aaronovitch has commented, "I only allow myself two Monty Python references per book" - the second being the chapter headings.
Amongst Our Weapons will clearly appeal to the legions of Aaronovitch fans, but those unfamiliar with the series will find a playful mix of the supernatural and the historical within in an intriguing murder mystery.
