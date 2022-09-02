Set in the days before and after the anniversary of a horrific and fatal accident, Marshmallow unpacks each characters' guilt and sadness as they grapple with the unexpected turn their lives have taken. The cast is diverse in many ways, but unified in others. There are Nathan and Annie - lovers since high school and both raised with the privilege and luxury of upper and middle class families, surrounded by the opulence of Melbourne's elite. But their wealth is irrelevant in the face of the devastation they experience on what should be one of the happiest days of their lives.

