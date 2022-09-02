Marshmallow by Victoria Hannan. Hachette. 320pp. $29.99.
From its opening pages, Marshmallow is a book seeped with grief and regret. We meet five friends, brought together in their coming of age, and bound together years later by a tragic loss.
Set in the days before and after the anniversary of a horrific and fatal accident, Marshmallow unpacks each characters' guilt and sadness as they grapple with the unexpected turn their lives have taken. The cast is diverse in many ways, but unified in others. There are Nathan and Annie - lovers since high school and both raised with the privilege and luxury of upper and middle class families, surrounded by the opulence of Melbourne's elite. But their wealth is irrelevant in the face of the devastation they experience on what should be one of the happiest days of their lives.
Their closest friends - Claire, a lawyer who is falling out of love with her partner, Al, himself tortured by his friends' loss and the secrets of his past; and Ev, a teacher and the glue that holds the group together - are trapped in their own cycles of grief.
Over the course of the novel, we watch each individual undergo an emotional journey that traverses from the initial shocking event to the more existential questions they hold about their futures, the meaning they seek from their careers and relationships, and that difficult transition point from youth to adulthood.
Victoria Hannan's 2020 debut Kokomo similarly explored the inner lives of a core group of family and friends, set against the backdrop of a loss. But where Kokomo felt effortless at times, delicately layered with tension and emotional depth, Marshmallow doesn't quite reach the same point of connection with the reader.
These characters are complex, but they almost feel too laboured, each one with so many elements to their back story and psychological state that they almost feel distant.
We see their thoughts and experiences on the page, but it's being told to us, not uncovered via narrative devices that allow the characters to speak for themselves.
Hannan is undoubtedly a talented novelist, and she shows particular skill in developing images that vividly lift the struggles of her characters off the page; the ongoing motif of the eponymous marshmallow is one of these. This is a pacy and highly readable novel, but it's emotional climax doesn't quite satisfy.
