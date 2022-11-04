Stalin originally praised the writings of political rival Leon Trotsky, but this changed over time. Stalin writes "Fool!" in the margins of Trotsky's books, as he did with those of the Marxist theorist, Karl Kautsky. The political writer he most admired was Vladimir Lenin for whom there are no marginal criticisms, nor for Karl Marx. Roberts notes that Stalin was "a very dogmatic Marxist...a fanatic who had no secret doubts". Stalin's mindset to approve mass murder is thus "hidden in plain sight".