Stalin's Library by Geoffrey Roberts review - a fascinating peek at the shelves of a bookworm tyrant

By Colin Steele
November 5 2022 - 12:00am
A portrait of Joseph Stalin in his library, circa 1943. Picture: Getty Images
  • Stalin's Library: A Dictator and His Books, by Geoffrey Roberts. Yale University Press, $51.95.

Can one define a life from a personal library? Geoffrey Roberts, an expert on Russian dictator Joseph Stalin, thinks you can. Such analysis is particularly relevant as Stalin did not keep a diary nor write a memoir.

