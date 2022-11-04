Can one define a life from a personal library? Geoffrey Roberts, an expert on Russian dictator Joseph Stalin, thinks you can. Such analysis is particularly relevant as Stalin did not keep a diary nor write a memoir.
Roberts aims to provide a "picture of the reading life of the twentieth century's most self-consciously intellectual dictator" and thus provide a "key to the character that made his rule so monstrous". Roberts concludes Stalin was "a Bolshevik first and an intellectual second".
Stalin had assembled 25,000 books in his huge Moscow dacha library by the time of his death in 1953. It was dispersed after Khrushchev's dramatic denunciation of Stalin at the Soviet Communist Party's 20th congress in February, 1956.
Stalin's use of a personal library stamp, "Biblioteka I. V. Stalina", enables Roberts to track down a number of Stalin's books in Russian libraries, although Roberts especially focuses on the 400 books annotated by Stalin. Stalin was often particularly annoyed by grammatical errors in books, which he corrected in red pencil. His non-regard for the physical nature of books was evidenced by often leaving greasy fingermarks on them.
Stalin originally praised the writings of political rival Leon Trotsky, but this changed over time. Stalin writes "Fool!" in the margins of Trotsky's books, as he did with those of the Marxist theorist, Karl Kautsky. The political writer he most admired was Vladimir Lenin for whom there are no marginal criticisms, nor for Karl Marx. Roberts notes that Stalin was "a very dogmatic Marxist...a fanatic who had no secret doubts". Stalin's mindset to approve mass murder is thus "hidden in plain sight".
During his 30 years in office, Stalin collected books over a vast range of subjects. History was his favourite, followed by Marxist theory and then literature. Roberts last chapter overviews the Soviet history publications that Stalin was personally involved with, either as editor or contributor.
Stalin who assembled thousands of novels, plays and poetry, was "conservative and conventional" in his fictional taste, although his library did include works by Pushkin, Gogol, Tolstoy and Chekhov. While Stalin once described writers in a socialist society as "engineers of the human soul", nonetheless approximately 1,500 writers died during Stalin's "Great Terror" purge.
Stalin's Library proves that to read widely, and assemble a large library, is no guarantee of a belief in a democratic society and a belief in human rights. You can clearly be at the same time, as Roberts first chapter is titled, "a Bloody Tyrant and Bookworm".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.