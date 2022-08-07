ACT government forced to rethink teacher workforce projections

New population data for the ACT has forced the government to rethink enrolment and teacher workforce projections.
In June it was revealed the ACT population was underestimated by 20,000 based on new census data.
Meanwhile, the February school census showed enrolment growth was slowing, especially in preschools and primary schools.
The teacher shortage taskforce was told the ACT would need between 250 and 300 teachers per year based on the enrolment projections at the time.
The ACT Auditor-General estimated the territory would need about 264 extra teachers per year to fill vacancies in public schools, based on the 2.5 per cent enrolment growth at the time of their audit into teaching quality.
An Education Directorate spokesman said the ACT government was currently updating the student and workforce projections with the new data.
"The ACT government is also working to provide a comprehensive and detailed update to the Legislative Assembly on the workforce of public schools by the first sitting of 2023, as per the Assembly's motion of 1 June 2022," the spokesman said.
Australian Education Union Branch president Angela Burroughs said the previous estimates may not have included relief staff.
"We're seeing incredible levels of absences in all schools," she said.
"Primary schools have not typically had staffing shortages in the past."
Science and maths departments and specialist schools were particularly in need of more qualified teachers, she said.
The detailed update will include the number of full-time teachers required in the public system to meet the current and future needs up to 2028.
It will also include the number of teachers leaving and being recruited into the system.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
