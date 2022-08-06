Michael Hooper's decision to step down from Wallabies duties has been lauded as "real leadership" after his move shocked the rugby community on Saturday.
Hooper has withdrawn himself from the Wallabies' Tests against Argentina, starting in Mendoza on Sunday morning, after revealing personal struggles on the eve of the match.
The tireless captain has been the mainstay of Australian rugby for the past decade, always reliable and leading the Wallabies through a turbulent period on and off the field.
But he said he was unable to fulfil his duties as Test skipper, with ACT Brumbies prop James Slipper taking the reins and Fraser McReight moving into the openside flanker role.
"While this decision did not come easily I know it is the right one for me and the team at this point in time," Hooper said in a statement.
"My whole career I've looked to put the team first and I don't feel I am able to fulfill my responsibilities at the moment in my current mindset."
Hooper's move prompted widespread support from former teammates and fans despite the last-minute shock, including former Brumbies and Wallabies prop Ben Alexander.
Alexander and Hooper played together in Canberra and on the international circuit, and the most-capped player in Brumbies history knows what it's like to withdraw from playing for Australia.
Alexander has previously revealed his with his own struggles, which led to him speaking to then coach Ewen McKenzie about withdrawing from Test action. He has also opened up about his post-career battle.
"People forget even [New Zealand greats] Richie McCaw and Dan Carter had long periods out of the game to rest," Alexander said on social media.
"Maybe their rests were better planned and therefore less of a surprise to the public, but what Hoops did was real leadership. And it's great to see him applauded for it."
He added: "Why are people so shocked when someone says they need a rest? If this bloke hasn't earned the right to have a rest after 10 years of footy, then I don't know how does."
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said there were no signs through the week of Hooper's anguish.
"Nothing that was evident to us in how he trained, how he contributed around the team, around leadership was excellent but clearly he's been struggling a bit and masking that pretty well," Rennie told reporters from Argentina on Saturday (AEST).
"Obviously he's been able to suppress things over the past handful of weeks and so we certainly weren't aware of anything but he's such a professional and he was able to get on and do the job.
"He addressed the team today which took an enormous amount of courage to let them know that he's not OK and that he felt it was best for himself and for the team that he gets home.
"It was an easy decision to let him go home where he will get plenty of support around him."
Hooper reached out to the Wallabies team doctor Sharron Flahive, who put the wheels in motion for his return home.
He will travel back to Sydney with his Waratahs teammate Dave Porecki, who is unavailable for both Tests due to a training head knock.
Fellow Test centurion Slipper will captain the side in Mendoza, while Fraser McReight will replace Hooper in the number seven jersey.
Rennie said that McReight was match-ready after recently playing in the Australia A Pacific Cup series.
"He's had three 80-minute performances so conditioning-wise it's not an issue.
"They use the same structures as us and he has been in our group in the past and so he'll fit seamlessly."
Hooper captained Australia during their recent 2-1 series loss to England at home and has been a regular presence in the side since making his debut in 2012.
The Wallabies, who have a World Cup in France next year, return to Australia for Rugby Championship Tests against South Africa and New Zealand beginning later this month.
Rennie said 30-year-old Hooper hadn't given any indication regarding his playing future and they didn't have a timeline for a return to action.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
