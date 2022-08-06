ACT Policing is appealing to Canberrans for any information that might help find missing 13-year-old boy, Henry Clifton.
Police say Henry was last seen on Friday morning at about 9am in Holt and was wearing an olive-coloured Champion jacket, a blue Tommy Hilfiger cap, and a black hooded jumper with 'Raiders' written on the chest. He wore black Nike pants and yellow, grey and black Nike shoes.
Henry is described as being of Caucasian appearance and is about 170cm tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and of a slim build.
Police and family hold concerns for Henry's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Henry are urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote the reference number 7180011.
