Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has gone off at Penrith's replacement five-eighth Jaeman Salmon after an ugly incident in the second half of Canberra's 26-6 loss.
It was a positive start for Canberra but they couldn't stamp their authority on their much-anticipated showdown with Penrith in a spiteful, action-packed clash in front of 16,912 at Bruce.
Advertisement
In a game that had two sin-bins, two Raiders put on report, their best player Joe Tapine in agony with a season-threatening injury and a surprise debut, there was another low point that saw Tom Starling cop a below-the-belt hit.
Starling was tackling Penrith's Jaeman Salmon when the Panther was seen to kick up with his boot right between the Raiders hooker's legs, landing Salmon on report and gifting Canberra a penalty.
"He's got the double whammy. One in the lunchbox and one on the chin," Fox Sports commentator and former NRL player Michael Ennis said of the incident.
Stuart did not mince words in describing his thoughts about Salmon's actions post-game.
"Where Salmon kicked Tommy - it ain't on," Stuart said in his press conference.
"I've had history with that kid. I know that kid very well. He was a weak gutted dog as a kid and he hasn't changed now.
"He's a weak gutted dog person now."
Panthers coach Ivan Cleary was not impressed when told of Stuart's comments.
"I don't think I need to respond to those comments," the coach said. "I know what Jaeman is like and he's valuable at our club, and we love him.
"It's hard to see with the small screens. I can't imagine Jaeman would have deliberately done that. I honestly didn't really see it."
The Panthers were asked for further comment from Salmon, but chose not want to add to Cleary's response.
Two carless high shots that caught their opposition plumb saw Penrith's James Fisher-Harris and Canberra's Nick Cotric sent to the bin on Saturday night.
The Panthers prop collected Ryan Sutton with the Englishman's first touch after he ran on off the bench.
Then to start the second half Cotric completely misjudged a tackle attempt on Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards, striking him across the head with a wild right arm that prompted an all-in push-and shove to fire up both sides and reduce them to 12-a-side.
To add to a concerning rib injury that had Raiders prop Joe Tapine gasping for air before the end of the first half, the New Zealand international will sweat on the decision of the NRL match review committee after being put on report earlier in the match.
Sutton's single carry resulted in him catching a horrible fist to his nose from Fisher-Harris, and forced him off for a HIA.
Advertisement
When Sutton failed his HIA, that meant the 18th man Ata Matriota was given his surprise NRL debut in the second half.
The Raiders made sure the halves duo of Sean O'Sullivan and Jaeman Salmon felt the pressure early. Hudson Young got right up under O'Sullivan's chin and bumped him to the ground on the halfback's first kick. And an out-on-the-full kick by O'Sullivan in a 40-20 attempt was a lowlight.
But the pair settled into the starting roles in absence of Nathan Cleary through suspension and with Jarome Luai sidelined for his second-straight week with a knee injury. Cleary was seated in the coach's box beside his father Ivan while Luai sat watching the game from the sideline.
O'Sullivan's swift direction change and grubber for the Panthers' second try of the night scored by Stephen Crichton brilliantly caught Canberra wrong-footed.
Albert Hopoate was a late call-up for the Raiders after Xavier Savage had to sit out the match with an ankle complaint. It was his fourth NRL game and first at fullback.
Advertisement
His first touch was spectacular with a confident leaping grab under a Panthers bomb, before beating four defenders to run 50 metres up field.
Hopoate had 91 metres in the first half and had a great try-saver in the final minute before half-time.
The drizzling rain played havoc with the Raiders and Panthers and simple and uncharacteristic errors in the first-half proved frustrating.
After Api Koroisau's try to level scores, there was a remarkable sequence that saw a total of six errors in as many minutes from both teams.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.