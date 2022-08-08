The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Googong records one of the highest annual median house price changes in Australia

By Sara Garrity
Updated August 8 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Domain House Price Report for the June quarter revealed Googong posted the country's 13th-highest price growth. Picture: Supplied

The suburb of Googong, near Canberra, has recorded one of the highest annual increases in median house price of all suburbs in Australia, new data has shown.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.