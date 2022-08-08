Googong records one of the highest annual median house price changes in Australia

The suburb of Googong, near Canberra, has recorded one of the highest annual increases in median house price of all suburbs in Australia, new data has shown.
The Domain House Price Report for the June quarter revealed Googong posted the country's 13th-highest price growth, with its median house price increasing by 58.1 per cent to exactly $1 million in the year to June 2022.
Lauren Laing of The Property Collective, who has listed 70 Mary Street, Googong, said she had noticed a surge in people looking to buy in the area.
A large part of the reason people are being drawn to Googong, as well as other suburbs neighbouring the ACT, is due to its relative affordability, she said.
"Larger blocks in Googong are cheaper than what you get in Canberra, and even though it has seen a large spike in prices, there is still better value in Googong than the ACT," she added.
"The suburb is also only just a short drive into the Queanbeyan town centre and Canberra.
"It's just a wonderful community and place to live, really. There are great schools being built, playing fields, walking tracks and more."
The interest in purchasing in Googong, about 10 kilometres away from Queanbeyan, supports the news that Canberrans have also flocked to suburbs across the border for cheaper rents.
Agent Sam Glyde of Belle Property also said people were drawn to Googong to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, while still living just a stone's throw away.
"Googong being a new small suburb away from the city, it's generally not as chaotic, which makes for a much more relaxed lifestyle than you would typically find in the city," he said.
"The town itself is expanding as there has been a new land release and plenty of blocks of land coming up for sale each week, which more and more Canberra-based people are looking to purchase.
"Even though it's out of the city, it's only a 15 minute commute for locals who still choose to work in Canberra."
The community that already exists, despite the newness of the suburb, means that it is not short of things to do, Glyde added.
"[Googong] has such a warm and welcoming feel about it; I often do my letterbox drops and everybody will say hello and ask how I am doing," he said.
"New parks, playgrounds and playing fields, walking tracks close by, Googong dam and exclusively locally owned shops are just a few of the amenities.
"I'd highly recommend [for any potential buyers] to go out for the day and have a look around and see it in person, so you can experience it for yourself."
