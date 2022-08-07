The Canberra Times
Home Affairs supports ACLEI expansion to include private contractors

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
August 7 2022 - 7:30pm
Australian Border Force logo. Picture: Karleen Minney

The Home Affairs Department will support plans to extend the integrity watchdog's oversight to include contractors who work at its border and immigration detention facilities.

