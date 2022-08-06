Queanbeyan Whites outside centre Hudson Creighton has declared his side will only get better after a stunning victory over Canberra Royals on Saturday.
The Whites sent a message to their John I Dent Cup rivals with a dominant 50-20 win over the competition leaders.
Queanbeyan ran in seven tries to two and the result went a long way to securing their place in the top four.
With just two rounds remaining, Queanbeyan have found form at the right time of year and they're looking to keep building throughout the next month.
"We basically know we're going to be playing finals now," Creighton said. "It's now about building those partnerships between the forwards and the backs and executing the set piece.
"It's a really tight competition. Every team in the top four has beaten each other. It comes down to the better team on the day will come out in front."
Queanbeyan were outstanding from the opening whistle, crossing in the first 10 minutes. The try set the tone for the afternoon, Canberra unable to hit the front at any point in the match.
Creighton and centre partner Robbie Coleman created numerous opportunities out wide, while Brumbies prop Fred Kaihea set the tone up front with a series of punishing runs.
Leading 28-13 at half-time, the Whites put the game to bed with two tries in the opening 20 minutes of the second half.
Royals captain Ben Johnston admitted his side was out-enthused, but said the loss won't derail their premiership aspirations.
"It's a tough pill to swallow, but there's a few weeks to go before we get into the finals," Johnston said. "We'll pick ourselves up, get back to training and work on those little effort areas that we need to pick up on.
"We'll make sure we rock up next weekend with an attitude that we want to start on the front foot and not give the other team a chance."
Creighton's performance saw him build on an outstanding tour of Fiji with the Australia A side.
The Brumby was one of the squad's best throughout the Pacific Nations Cup.
Creighton's form has translated to the Canberra competition and he's determined to help the Whites taste finals success this season.
"We had a great tour," Creighton said. "I've taken a lot of confidence getting that game time and bringing back that knowledge from that group and instilling it in this group."
AT A GLANCE
John I Dent Cup: Queanbeyan 50 def Canberra 20; Tuggeranong 33 def Gungahlin 27; Wests v Penrith washed out.
Premier XVs: Tuggeranong 98 def Gungahlin 0; Queanbeyan v Canberra, Wests v Penrith washed out.
