The Canberra Raiders are adamant they've still got what it takes to make the NRL finals despite being kept scoreless for more than 70 minutes on Saturday.
The Raiders failed to hit top gear in their clash against the Penrith Panthers, scoring first but then conceding four unanswered tries in a 26-6 loss.
It leaves their finals hopes dangling with four games left in the year. Canberra is locked in a four-way tussle with the Roosters, Manly and the Dragons for the last top-eight spot.
There's just two points between the teams and another loss would all but ruin the Green Machine's chances of making a final return.
The result ended Canberra's three-game winning streak and they will look back and rue missed opportunities against the Panthers.
There's also a nervous injury and match review wait ahead. Joe Tapine succumbed to a rib problem in the first half and was put on report. Jordan Rapana and Nick Cotric were also put on report for tackles, while Ryan Sutton was concussed.
But coach Ricky Stuart said the defeat wouldn't rattle confidence in a do-or-die run of games.
"I'm not walking away from that downhearted," Stuart said.
"There was so much effort. We just let ourselves down ... the tries they scored, they're tries we stop every week.
"That doesn't scare me, because we're better than that defensively. That's what my main message was, it won't stem what we've got going.
"We're in survival mode and that won't stem the way we've been going."
Stuart lamented missed tackles and individual mistakes, highlighting Api Koroisau's try from dummyhalf as one Canberra shouldn't let through.
The Raiders will turn their attention to the Dragons in a crucial finals clash, with the loser's season all but over.
In contrast, the depleted Panthers banked one of their toughest wins of the year to continue another high-flying season.
They were without Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai and Viliame Kikau, but still put up a defensive brick wall and sent a reminder about their credentials.
The Panthers refused to wilt, even with James Fisher-Harris in the sin bin in the first half.
"I think when we went down to 12 men, that was the turning point. The way we responded to that," coach Ivan Cleary said.
"We got something good out of last week. I really think that galvanised the team and gave us a lot of confidence.
"It was just a good win for our club, all things considered."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
