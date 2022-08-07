The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's heavy rain is though to have ripped down a massive concrete retaining wall in Phillip

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated August 7 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ground subsidence as a result of Canberra's recent heavy rainfall is suspected to be the cause for spectacular collapse of a huge concrete retaining wall at a construction site in Phillip on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.