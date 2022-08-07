The Raiders' forward depth will be tested with in-form prop Joe Tapine anxiously awaiting scans on his injured ribs, as Canberra are also set to lose winger Nick Cotric.
Cotric will miss one game with an early plea after being slapped with a grade two careless high tackle charge for an accidental coat-hanger on Penrith's Dylan Edwards. If he fights the charge and loses he will sit out two games.
Tapine was also on the NRL match review committee's report for a crusher tackle. He was dealt a grade one charge but with an early plea he will escape with a $3000 fine. If he tries to fight the charge and loses at the judiciary, Tapine faces a two-game ban.
Of greater concern for Tapine and the Raiders is the forward's rib injury which forced him off the field in the first half of their 26-6 loss.
The 28-year-old is in arguably the best form of his career but the mishap left him hunched over and gasping for air on the sidelines at Canberra Stadium.
Scans on Monday will determine the severity of Tapine's injury.
Ryan Sutton is also in doubt. The Englishman came off the bench against Penrith and with his first carry was hit on the nose with the swinging fist of New Zealand international James Fisher-Harris in a tackle.
That sent Fisher-Harris to the sin-bin and Sutton off for a HIA - and the latter did not return.
MORE RAIDERS:
Raiders forward Corey Horsbugh successfully played in NSW Cup on the weekend, his first run since round 16, having finally recovered from pneumonia.
The Queenslander shed five kilograms battling the illness but is fit again and with Tapine and Sutton in doubt, coach Ricky Stuart could call on Horsburgh to step right back into first-grade next week for their clash with the Dragons.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
