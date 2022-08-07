Canberra United will return to the scene of one of their greatest triumphs for the upcoming A-League Women's season.
After two years at Viking Park in Wanniassa, the side is back on the move and preparing for a McKellar Park homecoming.
It was the site of the club's inaugural home match and their 2012 grand final victory over the Brisbane Roar.
The move was partially triggered by changes to A-Leagues venue requirements, with the VAR to be introduced into the women's competition this season.
The use of the refereeing aid forced Canberra United to consider alternative options for home matches.
The challenge involved finding a ground able to house the necessary equipment to operate the VAR at a reasonable cost.
That led to the return to McKellar Park, home of National Premier League club Belconnen United.
It's a move Canberra United chief executive Chris Gardiner is confident will allow the team to enjoy a successful season in the national competition.
"We are delighted to be able to bring matches back to McKellar Park for the new A-League season 2023-2024," Gardiner said.
"The venue has been a favourite with both our players and our supporters throughout the years and provides everything that we need for a top-class professional matchday experience both on and off the field."
The return to McKellar highlights a shortage of suitable grounds in Canberra.
The long wait for a new stadium is set to continue after Chief Minister Andrew Barr stated it was not a priority in post-budget comments last week.
Venues for women's sporting teams in particular are in short supply.
The UC Capitals remain without a permanent home - the AIS Arena closed indefinitely in 2020.
The side played at the National Convention Centre last season, but the venue was unavailable for the finals.
That forced the Capitals to utilise Tuggeranong Stadium for the vital games.
Canberra United also ventured south in recent years, with McKellar Park unavailable due to COVID in 2020-21.
It wasn't the first time the club had played at the venue and Gardiner said it was a period the team will remember fondly.
"I would like to put on record our thanks to the Vikings organisation for the use of their facilities," Gardiner said.
"The pitch was one of the very best in the competition and we thank the club and their ground staff for making us feel at home."
The finalisation of a home ground for the upcoming season comes as the A-League Women continues to make giant strides.
The competition will expand to 11 clubs this summer, with the addition of Western United, before Central Coast join a 12-team league next year.
Twenty rounds will be played this season, with the A-League Women to complete a full home-and-away draw in 2023-24.
The season will commence in November, with the exact fixtures to be released in the coming months.
Incoming coach Njegosh Popovic has made a number of player signings of late.
It's a group headlined by Grace Jale, Grace Taranto and Rebecca Burrows. The likes of Chloe Lincoln and Hayley Taylor-Young have also re-signed with Canberra United in recent weeks.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
