The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra United to return to McKellar Park for upcoming A-League Women's season

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
August 7 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United chief executive Chris Gardiner. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United will return to the scene of one of their greatest triumphs for the upcoming A-League Women's season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.