With the clock winding down and the Netball ACT State League grand final on the line, Deonye Fyfe knew the game was in her hands.
So with the scores locked at 40-40 and the seconds ticking towards zero, the Arawang goal shooter demanded the ball.
Fyfe made no mistake, sending the ball sailing through the net in the final play of the game to secure her team the premiership.
The shooter was mobbed by her teammates, Arawang celebrating a 41-40 victory over Canberra that was two years in the making.
While many would have crumbled under the pressure in that moment, Fyfe said she was simply focused on executing the most important shot of the season.
"We've been fighting for this for three years," Fyfe said. "It feels good, we've worked hard all year. My goal attack Lily (O'Brien) said she'll take the last shot and I said 'no, I've got it.'
"That last shot, I thought 'this is it, it's do or die.' As soon as I saw it go in I turned to Lily and we did it."
Arawang's victory came in the first decider since 2020, with last year's grand final abandoned due to COVID.
Two years ago, it was Canberra who prevailed over their fierce rivals, with the teams engaging in a host of tight encounters over the years.
This edition was no different, the lead never extending beyond six and both teams throwing everything at their opponents.
Fyfe and O'Brien were outstanding, the goal attack named most valuable player after keeping her side in the match during a tense fourth quarter.
The result was clearly a special victory, tears streaming down coach Kim Symons' face following Fyfe's match-winning shot.
It was a reward, she said, for all their hard work throughout the year.
"This one's so special because we decided at the beginning of the season that we weren't happy with what's happened in the past couple of years," Symons said. "It was about everyone pulling together. Our history is proud at Arawang with the amount of grand finals we've been in.
"We just weren't ready to be runners-up today, it was awesome."
In securing the win, Arawang were able to turn the tables on their qualifying final loss to Canberra a fortnight ago.
From the early exchanges it was clear this would be a tight tussle, the defensive pressure high and goals hard to come by.
Canberra shooter Layla Bahgat landed a number of vital shots while co-captain Caitlin Brady was tireless throughout the match.
The defending premiers kept their noses in front through much of the final quarter, however a crucial turnover with less than four minutes to play allowed Arawang to draw level.
Co-captain Tamara Weatherburn, who was forced to watch from the sidelines after tearing her ACL in round eight, said it was a performance her side could be proud of.
"What a game we had, what a season we had," Weatherburn said. "We always talk about measuring success not on the wins and not on the scoreboard.
"I think we've all done that today, we have still had success."
It was a successful day for Arawang, the side also claiming the division two grand final.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
