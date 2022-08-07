The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Deonye Fyfe secures Netball ACT State League title for Arawang

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 7 2022 - 11:47am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arawang celebrate their grand final victory over Canberra. Picture: James Croucher

With the clock winding down and the Netball ACT State League grand final on the line, Deonye Fyfe knew the game was in her hands.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.